This is the fourth book I have read from Lucy Foley. “The Hunting Party” was the first, “The Guest List” was the second and “The Paris Apartment” was the third. She normally does not disappoint with unique settings, multi-faceted characters and of course, a good, mysterious plot. Looking back at some of her other titles, “The Invitation” also looks very intriguing. I’ll add it to my list! The storyline of the “Midnight Feast” is vaguely familiar but yet different enough I can’t put a finger on it. This would be a great Hulu or Netflix series — just saying!

At first, I thought it might be a slow burn compared to her previous books due to its fewer characters. However, once I delved deeper and encountered the diary entries, my perspective changed dramatically. I was soon turning pages eagerly, captivated by the twists and adrenaline-pumping surprises that kept me guessing until the very end.

The incorporation of folklore, particularly the legend of the Birds, seamlessly intertwined with the main mystery, adding depth and intrigue. This book offers a reading experience that critiques class differences and delivers a cynical portrayal of the ultra-rich.

There is an element of teenage angst here as well that we all might remember. The love hate relationship between two teenagers in the summer where there is not a lot to do but criticize each other.

I don’t miss those days!

Set against the backdrop of the Manor, a sprawling cliffside estate owned by Francesca Woodland, the story unfolds during a summer solstice feast disrupted by the arrival of Bella, a mysterious guest from Francesca’s past. Meanwhile, Eddie, a young kitchen helper from a local farm family, navigates tensions between locals seeking justice and his loyalty to the Manor’s guests. As DI Walker investigates the aftermath of a tragic event at the Manor, readers are drawn into a complex web of deceit and intrigue.

Foley’s storytelling shines as she masterfully weaves together narratives of love, betrayal and revenge, keeping readers guessing until the final revelation. This book is undoubtedly a standout thriller of the year and is highly recommended for its gripping plot and unforgettable characters.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.