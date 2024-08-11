🔊 Listen to this

On December 21, 2010, Michael Balavage was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at the age of 16. After Michael’s diagnosis Tami and Joe Balavage, Michael’s parents, quickly learned how expensive this disease is, especially the cost of insulin, even with health insurance. They knew Michael would be insulin dependent for the rest of his life and without life-saving insulin and diabetes medical supplies to manage his disease, Michael could suffer health complications early in life such as eye disease, nerve damage, heart disease, stroke, coma, and even death. This is the same for thousands of underserved children and young adults who live with T1D in the USA.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) requires multiple insulin injections daily and continuous glucose monitoring throughout the day and night. Tami and Joe began learning of and meeting families, young adults and children who were not caring for their diabetes because of the high costs to manage this disease.

Tami and Joe felt that there was an immediate need that was not being met. This is when Help A Diabetic Child (HADC) was founded. HADC assists disadvantaged youth and young adults by providing resources, insulin, medical supplies, doctor visits, and support!

The medical costs for people living with diabetes increased by 35% over the past 10 years. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) Economic Report reaffirms that, in addition to its enormous physical and health burden, diabetes also carries an untenable cost burden that is often disproportionately borne by vulnerable and underserved communities.

If you have diabetes, you are more at risk of developing depression. Diabetes can be exhausting and overwhelming, especially for children. This can cause long periods of feeling low. As many as 40% of people with diabetes said they have struggled with their psychological well-being since being diagnosed.

For the past 12 years, Help A Diabetic Child (HADC) has consistently increased services each year by providing assistance for underserved children and young adults within Florida and now in Pennsylvania, Tami and Joe’s home state. For more information on how to donate or how to apply for services, visit helpadiabeticchild.org.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good.