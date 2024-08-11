🔊 Listen to this

Cedar Crest College

Brooke Rinehimer, Wapwallopen, made the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. The list recognizes students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their studies by earning a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.

Elmira College

lmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 831 students in 17 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.

Local students included:

• Lilli Warner-Senape, White Haven.

• Hayden Schwabe, Hazle Townshp.

Recipients receive an $88,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $22,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.

Emerson College

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,045 undergraduate degrees to the Class of 2024 during the 144th Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Chloe Brennan, Inkerman, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) held its 16th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2028 on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Theater at North in Scranton.

The Class of 2028’s future doctors participated in a ceremony held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation.

White Coat ceremonies are designed to initiate new medical students into the profession by taking an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. The high point of the ceremony is when the future doctors are cloaked with the white coat — the mantle of the medical profession. White coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.

Geisinger College of Health Sciences President and GCSOM Dean Julie Byerley, MD said the oath reminds students of the universal constant of medicine — the doctor-patient relationship.

“We need you to bring your uniquely human presence into this work,” she told students. “Such service is demanding. … and at times you will feel the burdens of service to be quite heavy. At those times, remember your oath. The oath will remind you that your relationship with the patient is central to your identity as a physician.”

Gehred D. Wetzel, D.O., presented the Dr. Lester Saidman Memorial Lecture, named in honor of the legendary Tunkhannock OB-GYN and educator who brought the concept of round-the-clock emergency care to Luzerne County.

Amoong the students receiving white coats were:

• Eliza Cant, Wilkes-Barre.

• Elyse Guziewicz, Luzerne.

• Jasleen Kaur, Sugarloaf.

• Caitlyn Kline, Mountaintop.

• Jenna Odonnell, Hazleton.

• Katelyn Whetstone of Mountain Top.

Kutztown University

Kutztown University athletics recorded a new department high as 133 student-athletes earned Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award status, including Shannon Barrett, Harveys Lake.

The 133 Golden Bears eclipses the 2021-22 previous record of 128.

For a student-athlete to qualify for the award, they must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have completed a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work at a two-year and/or four-year institution and also been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tallied 1,919 student-athletes on the list. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 17th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level. In total, there was a record-breaking 19,774 student-athletes from 192 institutions recognized for the 2023-24 Academic Achievement Awards, which is the highest total of student-athletes recognized since the beginning of the awards program.

Montclair State University

Kaylee Seitz, Edwardsville, was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at Montclair State University. Seitz was among more than 6,000 Red Hawks named to the list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Pennsylvania Western University

Nearly 1,800 students received undergraduate, masters and doctoral degrees from Pennsylvania Western University on May 4, 2024.

The following local students earned degrees:

• Madison Miller, Pittston, who studied at PennWest’s California campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

• Shane Levan, Wapwallopen, who studied at PennWest’s California campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

• Kyle Williams, White Haven, who studied at PennWest’s California campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems.

• Allycia Harris, Hanover Township, who studied at PennWest’s California campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in health science – pre-athletic training.

• Matthew Dolan, Dallas, who studied at PennWest’s Global Online campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in exercise science – professional golf management with a minor in business.

• Christine Johns, Avoca, who studied at PennWest’s Global Online campus, earned a Master of Science in nursing – nursing administration and leadership.

• Chasity Girton, Wapwallopen, who studied at PennWest’s Global Online campus, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

PennWest University celebrated the successes of these graduates during spring commencement ceremonies on each campus.

University of Delaware

The following are students were named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester:

• Angelina Filler, Sugarloaf.

• Anna Kahlau, Mountain Top.

• Riley Wren, Shavertown.

• Gabriela Krochta, Dallas.

• Jason Puza, Dallas.

• Eva Szura, Hanover Township.

• Ellena Adams, Nescopeck.

• Jessica Phares, West Pittston.

• Katie Wywoda, Dupont.

• Erin Oldt, Dallas.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

University of Scranton

Local residents were among the nearly 70 members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2024 who participated in the Jesuit school’s Donning of the Stole Ceremony. The annual ceremony celebrates and honors the accomplishments of members of its graduating class from underrepresented identities who received their undergraduate degrees. The purpose of the ceremony, which was a student-led initiative, was to highlight the students’ success in overcoming the particular barriers and obstacles faced by students from these groups, particularly students of color, in attaining a higher education.

The students honored include outstanding academic and leadership achievement award recipients, future physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, counselors, accountants, teachers, engineers, nurses and many other highly-successful members of the University’s graduating class.

Narissa O. Hill, an early and primary teacher education major from Nashua, New Hampshire, spoke on behalf of the class of 2024 at the ceremony took place on campus May 18 as part of Scranton’s commencement activities and events. Also speaking at the ceremony were: Robert C. Walker, a counseling and human services major from Jersey City, New Jersey; Lauren Rivera, J.D., M.Ed., vice president for student life and dean of students; Shaefny Grays, Ed.D., assistant dean of culture and inclusion; Jose Sanchez, assistant director of the University’s Cultural Centers; and Deniya Thompson, of Scranton’s class of 2020, who offered the Closing Prayer.

Students are:

• Gwyn A. Cruz , Dallas, earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, summa cum laude, with a concertation in nutrition. A dean’s list student at Scranton, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu (the national Jesuit honor society) and Phi Epsilon Kappa (the national honor society in physical education). She was a member of Scranton Students’ Association of the Philippines, the Kinesiology Club, the Commuter Student Association, the Physical Therapy Club, the Scranton Contemporary Dance Team, Supporting Women in Stem Club. She served on The University of Scranton Diversity Council. She volunteered with New Life Community Church, Scranton Civic Ballet Company, Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent. She worked as a physical therapy aide at Cawley Physical Therapy and Rehab and interned at Athletic Republic. She also worked at Giving Tree Wellness Center and as a faculty member of the Scranton Civic Ballet Company.

• Zuleima I. Mero, Wilkes-Barre, earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in biology with a minor in Spanish. A dean’s list student at Scranton, she was a member of Beta Beta Beta (the national honor society for biology) and Alpha Mu Gamma (the national honor society for students of foreign languages). She was a member of the Health Professions Organization and the Biology Club. She was a work study student for the Office of Student Support and Success. She was a mentor for the STARS Program and for high school students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Reach-HEI Program. She also volunteered at a hospital and food pantry.

• Vanessa C. Pinto, Jenkins Township, earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in finance as a member of the University’s Robert L. McKeage Business Leadership Honors Program. A dean’s list student at Scranton, she is a member of Alpha Sigma Nu (the national Jesuit honor society) and Omega Beta Sigma (the women’s business honor society). She was member of the Commuter Student Association and a work study student for the Office of Admissions. She as a fiscal relief intern at the Women’s Resource Center and a global finance intern at Capital Group.

• Jamie M. Santiago Gonzalez, Plains Township, earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in international business-French concentration and philosophy. She participated in the University’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program. A dean’s list student at Scranton, she was a member of Phi Sigma Tau, the international honor society for students of philosophy. She was a member of the United Cultures Organization, the Louis Stanley Brown Black Student Union and the Spanish Cultural Society. She was also a Slattery Center Fellow. She served as a French teaching assistant at Scranton High School.

Widener University

Widener University announced the following local students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s list.

• Megan Bryk, Dallas.

• Aubrey Curley, Yatesville.

• Emma Granahan, Exeter.

• George Hebda, Forty Fort.

• Caitlyn Katchur, Freeland.

• Chloe Scott, Shavertown.

• Rachel Swaback, Kingston.

• Dallas Woodruff, Harding.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.