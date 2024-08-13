🔊 Listen to this

This is Jenna Bush’s book club selection for August. It is a funny, tender story about love, loss and the people who come into our lives who influence remarkable changes that can redirect our personal journey.

Phoebe Stone is an English adjunct professor and is at the lowest point in her life. She has had several unsuccessful rounds of IVF; lost her husband, who proclaimed his love for her best friend; and her cat, Harry, died. Dealing with her life has left her depressed and ending it all seems to be the best option.

Phoebe wants one last glorious experience and chooses to go to The Cornwall Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, a luxurious resort that she had always wanted to stay with her husband. This will be her one final splurge. She travels there without a suitcase, just the green dress and gold shoes that she is wearing. Upon her arrival, she discovers that everyone checking in is there for a six-day, million-dollar wedding extravaganza. It is assumed by everyone there that Phoebe is a wedding guest.

Lila, the bride, is a young spoiled rich girl. When she meets up with Phoebe in the elevator, Phoebe has no qualms about telling the bride why she is there. Lila is appalled that Phoebe’s suicide might ruin her perfect wedding day. The two of them begin to confide in one another and become unexpected friends. Lila coerces Phoebe to join in on the week’s wedding activities. She is sucked into Lila’s life and bridal party before she knows it.

Phoebe’s connection to the “wedding people” continues to grow as the week progresses. She finds herself changing in ways that she never imagined. Readers see her transform from a depressed, constricted person to an honest personality that touches people. She is embraced by the wedding people who help her start anew, bringing her hope and promise.

The author handles hard topics with charm and humor. There is a realistic mix of the types of characters that you always find at weddings. The flawed, but lovable people help Phoebe realize life can be what she chooses to make it. It is a satisfying ending with Phoebe visualizing a whole new life ahead. I really enjoyed this book. Although it started with sadness and pain it ended with hope. It is entertaining and I think you will recognize some of the quirky wedding people who are hilarious with their “rich people” problems. Try to read this one before the summer is over. It is a great read.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.