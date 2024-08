🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area School District will hold a Fill the Bus event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday , Aug. 19, at Memorial Elementary.

New school supplies will be collected to help those in need, including:

• Notebooks.

• Pencils.

• Erasers.

• Crayons.

• Folders.

• Clear backpacks.

• Colored pencils.

• Pencil cases.

For information, email [email protected].