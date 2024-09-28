🔊 Listen to this

The 12th annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children event was held on Saturday, Sept. 14. The anti-abortion event included a ‘memorial service for victims of abortion’ in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mount Olivet Road, Carverton. The gathering took place at Mount Olivet’s Wyoming Valley Knights of Columbus ‘Tomb for the Unborn,’ located on the top of the hill on the cemetery grounds.