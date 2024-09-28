🔊 Listen to this

The UNICO National Scranton Chapter recently donated $200 to The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement’s (TWCPCE) food pantry program. It’s the fifth year UNICO has donated to TWCPCE, which helps many of the most under-resourced individuals and families in Northeast Pennsylvania, including those experiencing food insecurity, homelessness, social isolation, poverty or other hardships. Participating in the presentation at The Wright Center for Community Health’s primary care community health center in Jermyn, from left, are: Kara Seitzinger, The Wright Center’s executive director of public affairs and advisor liaison to the president/CEO; Amy Yando, president of UNICO Ladies Auxiliary; Mary Mararra, co-chair of TWCPCE; and Helayna Szescila, The Wright Center’s deputy chief governance officer.