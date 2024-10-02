🔊 Listen to this

Comedian Shawn Wickens will perform ‘Time Machine Blueprints - The Show’ at Dawn & Dusk Coffeehouse on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

SCRANTON — The 2024 Scranton Fringe Festival marks the 10th installation of this invigorating celebration of culture, creativity and community. The festival kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 26 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 6. Guests can discover theater, music, art, film, discos and more at various venues throughout the city.

This year’s agenda covers a wide variety of presentations made by diverse creators. This bold platform focuses on promoting the performing arts in NEPA and providing a welcoming atmosphere for all artists.

Conor Kelly O’Brien and Elizabeth Bohan are co-founders of this arts festival inspired by the landmark Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Their aim is to provide a space to showcase creative work, but for Lackawanna County and the surrounding region.

The Art For All closing reception takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and is free and open to the public in partnership with the AFA Gallery. The exhibit will be on display there from through Oct. 6.

Find a little bit of everything on the list — a little funny, a little scary, a little awesome!

Remaining schedule:

• Home Rule: An irreverent Catholic horror-comedy – Thursday through Saturday.

• Love in White-Inked Mother’s Milk — Hope Austin – Thursday through Saturday.

• Party Robot – Thursday through Saturday.

• Mimosas – Thursday through Saturday.

• Immersive Bee Audio Experience – Friday.

• ART FOR ALL: art exhibit and Fringe 10-year retrospective – Friday.

• Taking Up Space – Friday and Saturday.

• Time Machine Blueprints: The Show – Friday and Saturday.

• Fringe Cabaret – Friday.

• Once Upon an Orchestra – Saturday.

• Teen Silent Disco – Saturday.

• Funny at the Fringe – Saturday.

Tickets for most Scranton Fringe Festival are $15 and the events will take place at various venues throughout Downtown Scranton.

Visit scrantonfringe.org for information.