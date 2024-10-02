🔊 Listen to this

FREELAND — our students from MMI Preparatory Shool have been acknowledged by The College Board’s National First-Generation Recognition Program.

Seniors Corey Buchman, Diane Kim, Isabelle Wells and Winni Zheng received the honor, which highlights high-performing, underrepresented students who are the first in their families expected to attend college. These students have taken eligible PSAT, PSAT 10, or AP Exams and/or met the following criteria:

Taken the Fall 2023 PSAT (10th or 11th) or Spring PSAT 10 (10th) and scored in the top 10% of test takers from their award program in their state; or earned a 3+ on two or more distinct AP exams in the 9th and/or 10th grade; And earned a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher.

The National First-Generation Recognition Program is one of five national recognition programs The College Board runs, with the National African American Recognition Program, the National Hispanic Recognition Program, the National Indigenous Recognition Program, and the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program being the four others. Diane Kim and Winni Zheng were also recognized in the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.

“MMI has a long-standing tradition of supporting students on their path to higher education, especially those who are first in their families to attend college,” said Theresa Long, head of school. “The honoring of Corey, Diane, Isabelle and Winni by The College Board’s National First-Generation Recognition Program is a testament to their hard work, perseverance and commitment to academic excellence. They represent the core values of MMI, continuing the legacy that our founder, Eckley B. Coxe, envisioned—providing educational opportunities for those who may not otherwise have had them. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments.”

Information about MMI’s history can be found at https://www.mmiprep.org/about/history/.