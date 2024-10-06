🔊 Listen to this

Mentorship is critical in any child’s life and can help make a positive impact on their future.

Case in Point: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Since, 1974 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania has been providing its one-to-one mentoring program to youth in their communities. Big Brothers Big Sister of NEPA connects young people with a caring, responsible mentor, or “Bigs” who provide guidance, support, and friendship to “Littles” in the program. These mentorships have a profound long-term impact on the lives of the children and adolescents involved. Research shows that mentoring significantly improves social and academic outcomes, increases self-esteem, and helps youth set positive, achievable goals for their future.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s mission is clear: create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that have a lasting, positive impact on youth in the community. Their vision is simple: that all youth reach their full potential.

Over the past several years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA has expanded its program to help serve more children. They have developed several SMART mentoring programs in high schools and colleges, worked with law enforcement with their Bigs in Blue program, and understood the importance of workplace mentorship for their Littes with a Beyond School Walls program. More recently, Big Brothers Big Sister of NEPA expanded their service area from eleven counties to seventeen counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

By providing one-to-one mentoring for youth in their communities, they are seeing the positive impact that this support and guidance gives to today’s youth.

The Luzerne Foundation recognized the true impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA with $ 5,000 through the Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Nonprofit Forum in the fall of 2024.

If you would like to learn more about Big Brother Big Sisters of NEPA, please visit bbbsnepa.org or call 570-825-8756.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™