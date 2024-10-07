🔊 Listen to this

On Sept. 27 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, the NEPA Philharmonic performed the music of Queen, blending classical and rock music. The musicians performed a number of hits from the iconic band, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.” A number of snapshots from the performance are being shared here, courtesy of the Kirby Center’s Neil Prisco.