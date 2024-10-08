🔊 Listen to this

It’s finally fall in Pennsylvania, which means it’s time for the greatest gifts of the season — beautiful foliage, delicious treats and paying strangers to scare the bejesus out of you.

Spotlight PA has compiled this fall bucket list to make sure you make the most of the next few months. (And remember to send us your best autumn pics to be featured in our daily newsletter PA Post!)

Peep some leaves

Pennsylvania is home to almost 8 billion trees and millions of acres of forests that put on quite a show in the fall.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will soon begin releasing fall foliage reports, which give status updates on the changing leaves in different regions of the state. If you’re looking to elevate your leaf-gawking, consider a train ride through Lehigh Gorge State Park, New Hope, and other locales across the commonwealth.

Get lost in a corn maze

Two Pennsylvania corn mazes landed in the top ten of USA Today’s national ranking: Irons Mill Farmstead in New Wilmington, and Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks. No worries if those aren’t close to where you live: There are dozens of other labyrinths to get lost in across the state.

Pick up a pumpkin

In recent years, I learned that growing a pumpkin requires a substantial amount of land. Which makes me grateful that there are so many patches in Pennsylvania. If you’re looking for a really good deal — and need a whole lot of gourds — consider the “largest pumpkin auction in the world” in Mifflinburg.

Or a pawpaw

Pawpaws, Pennsylvania’s native tropical fruit, are ripening now. Sara Bir, author of The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook, previously told us the best way to find one is to crowdsource the location of wild trees.

Eat some fall treats

Goodbye, ice cream — hello, apple cider doughnuts.

Pennsylvania is one of the top apple-producing states in the U.S., and plenty of events statewide celebrate the versatile fruit. The ​National Apple Harvest Festival in Adams County features everything from apple fitters to apple moonshine to apple pizza (which I am admittedly skeptical of).

Several state parks — including Little Buffalo, Prince Gallitzin, Reeds Gap, and Sizerville — host apple festivals that offer fresh cider and other goodies. You can also use Orange Pippin’s online directory to find an orchard to go apple picking.

Ein Fest genießen

Pennsylvania has a significant population of people who claim German ancestry, but anyone can enjoy Oktoberfest. There are at least eight in Western Pennsylvania alone (though some have already passed), and others in the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and Reading.

Seek out scares

Why do we pay people to scare us? I’m not here to answer such a deep question. Instead, I will point you toward the many haunted houses and attractions Pennsylvania has to offer — including at least one in a cave!