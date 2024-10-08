🔊 Listen to this

In her tenth novel, Elizabeth Strout brings together familiar characters, Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge, and Bob Burgess from her previous books and follows their lives in Crosby, a small town in Maine. I do think readers will enjoy and appreciate this novel more if they have read at least one of the author’s previous books. I read “Lucy by the Sea,” and it provided me with additional information about Lucy’s past life, which was helpful because I felt I already knew her.

Lucy Barton relocated from New York City to Crosby, Maine, with her ex-husband William during the pandemic. She is a published author as well as a mother, grandmother and a good friend. Bob Burgess is a part time lawyer who is married to Margaret a minister. He is a good man who is always available to help family and friends, which can sometimes take a toll on him. Bob and Lucy have fallen into a deep friendship, and together, they go on frequent walks along the river and talk about their lives, fears, and regrets. They love their respective spouses but they receive greater satisfaction with the communication they share with each other. They are able to open up and feel accepted.

Olive Kitteridge is a feisty, outspoken 90-year-old who lives in retirement housing. She has read all of Lucy’s books and has plenty of stories she wants to share with her. So Lucy and Olive get together and tell stories about people they have known from the past who have lived “unrecorded lives” but are still meaningful. They may be forgotten but are brought to life again by these remembrances. Lucy and Olive connect through the power of these stories about people who were just living their lives.

This book isn’t for everyone. It’s not a thriller or a mystery. It is a simple, relatable story about a community of characters interacting with each other. The characters experience love, friendship, aging, sadness, and hardships. Their interpersonal relationships are authentic and thought-provoking.

“Tell Me Everything” is an invitation to touch the lives of others knowing that everyone’s story is important and shouldn’t be forgotten. Everyone has a story to tell. Listen to each other.

This is Oprah’s book club pick for September.

