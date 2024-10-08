🔊 Listen to this

All school employees who will be retiring in the next five years are invited to attend a Pre-Retirement Seminar sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lookout House on Route 93 between Hazleton and Berwick.

Tickets cost $10 and will include coffee, doughnuts and lunch.

A Public School Employee’s Retirement (PSER) representative will give the “Foundations for the Future” retirement planning presentation and a financial planner will be available to offer suggestions on how to invest your retirement money and what options may be best for you.

Information on Social Security, dental/vision plans, and health insurance options will also be available. These are for informational purposes only.

To register please make out a check for $10 to LUZ/WYO PASR and send it to June Seely, 2 Manayunk Ave., Hazle Township, PA 18202. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For information, you can call Seely at 570-384-4407 or e-mail her at seely@pa.metrocast.net. Please include your address, telephone number, e-mail, school district and possible date of retirement with your registration.