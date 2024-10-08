Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Knights of Lithuania Council 143 of Pittston recently met Jurate Kazickas, a Lithuanian-American journalist from New York, who interviewed members and guests about their Lithuanian heritage in Northeast Pennsylvania.
Kazickas also gave out a book published by her father depicting his emigration from war-torn Europe after World War II. Kazickas was born in Lithuania and accompanied her mother and father to America as a child.