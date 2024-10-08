Staff Report

Members and guests of Council 143 are, from left: Ann Marie Cunningham, Pat Weiksner, Tom Vaxmonsky, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Dennis Palladino, Janet Palladino, Jurate Kazickas, Marilyn Fitzgerald, June Supey, Eileen Kelly and Camille Stanis. Submitted Photo

Members and guests of Council 143 are, from left: Ann Marie Cunningham, Pat Weiksner, Tom Vaxmonsky, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Dennis Palladino, Janet Palladino, Jurate Kazickas, Marilyn Fitzgerald, June Supey, Eileen Kelly and Camille Stanis.

Submitted Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Knights of Lithuania Council 143 of Pittston recently met Jurate Kazickas, a Lithuanian-American journalist from New York, who interviewed members and guests about their Lithuanian heritage in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Kazickas also gave out a book published by her father depicting his emigration from war-torn Europe after World War II. Kazickas was born in Lithuania and accompanied her mother and father to America as a child.