Mary Fox lives in Bear Creek, where she enjoys spending time with her granddaughter, splitting wood and being physically active. For years, she was a social worker at Luzerne County Children and Youth Service. It’s a pleasant life that has allowed her to stay in good shape.

Beneath the surface, Fox’s family has been hit hard by various devastating forms of cancer. Over the years, her husband, son, parents, sister and a number of extended family members have been diagnosed with the disease.

Because of her long family history with cancer, Fox was aware of what the disease could do. Her husband, David, died on Dec. 12, 2016, following a battle with urethral cancer. She helped care for her son after his diagnosis. Fox knew of the risks, and she took the responsible step of getting tested herself.

“Some patients are fearful of genetic testing, but I try to encourage those with a strong family history to consider how it can help identify risk for breast and other cancers as well as the valuable information it can provide their family,” said Rebecca Jordan, DO, a general surgeon specializing in breast surgery at Geisinger.

In 2022, Fox underwent a genetic test, and the results came back positive for a CHEK2 mutation, which often signals a greater risk of breast cancer. While BRCA1/BRCA2 genes do carry a lower estimated lifetime risk than a CHEK2 mutation, the risk was there nevertheless, especially considering Fox’s family history.

At that point, she had a choice to make. Among the options were a double, prophylactic mastectomy. After doing a considerable amount of independent research and consulting with professionals, Fox decided that the double mastectomy was the right move for both herself and her family. She consulted her children along the way, which made her even more confident she was making the correct decision.

“My journey was a journey for my family,” said Fox.

Her interactions with Dr. Jordan in the lead-up to the surgery were especially insightful for both parties.

“Mary was the perfect example of a well-informed patient and did a lot of her own research. She listened intently but also came to her initial visit with the knowledge she had gathered regarding her diagnosis and treatment options,” Jordan said.

In considering the best course of action, Fox considered her husband’s selflessness while undergoing cancer treatments. David’s treatment included a penectomy. This adds critical context to Mary’s relatively relaxed attitude towards her own situation.

“When [David] fought his cancer, his surgery wasn’t by choice and his life was changed forever,” Mary said. “And so, to me, doing the double mastectomy didn’t seem like a big thing.”

The physical sacrifice David made was connected to a very specific desire to remain with his family, and this helped inform his wife’s determination years later.

“He had said, ‘I would do anything to spend one more day with you,’” Mary recalled. “Having a double mastectomy was my way of telling my kids, ‘I would do anything to spend more of my life with you. Anything.’”

Fox’s double mastectomy surgery took place on June 4, 2024, and it went well. Fox was left with a 22-inch incision and a healthy confidence regarding the path forward.

The decisions she has to make now are more worldly, but still important in maintaining a sense of self. Questions about which dress or bra to wear with a concave chest, and of whether her femininity is still intact, have been rattling in Mary’s mind as she continues to recover from surgery.

“Because I don’t have breasts doesn’t mean I don’t want to feel feminine,” Fox explained.

These considerations are just a piece of a larger realization that Fox is thankful she was able to come to.

“When you get a double mastectomy, you’re having an amputation. They’re amputating a part of your body,” Fox said. “You have to give yourself time to adjust not having part of your body. Some people can have that done and they can accept it quickly, and I thank God I was one of them.”

Life has come back to a fairly normal status for Mary Fox. She feels happier and safer now that her surgery is behind her, and she’s even started splitting wood again.

Fox is happy to share her story this October for Breast Cancer Awareness, and is keeping future patients in mind.

Her immediate goal is to work with Geisinger and those considering a mastectomy, in which potential patients can see the effects their treatment plan can have aesthetically. Fox said it would have been helpful to see images of a post-mastectomy patient so that she could have one more resource to consider. It’s an effort in which Fox would like to play an active role.

“Someone who’s lived it can help someone who’s going to live it.”