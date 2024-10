🔊 Listen to this

The Hanover Township Lions are accepting sign sponsorship applications. Sponsorship of a sign helps the lions offset the cost of the Tree Lighting and maintaining the property. Hanover Township Lions, from left: George Kepinski, John Sipper, Tom Landon, Ralph Gillispie, President Berine Mozloom, Larry Mahally, John VanWhy and Edju Wiatrowskis.