James Patterson is like the energizer bunny— his books just keep coming. I’ve read many of his books over the years and have gotten to know his popular character, detective Alex Cross, very well. I now pick and choose which of his books to read and I chose this one because I am a fan of co-author David Ellis, who has written some thrilling novels of his own.

Everyone in Hemingway Grove knows David and Marcie Bowers. David owns a local pub, and Marcie is a former big-city lawyer who practices family law. They are living a stable and happy life with their two young children — until they witness a car drive off the bridge and into the river. David jumps without hesitation into the water to save a stranger from the sinking car. His heroic actions do not go unnoticed. Video news reports go viral and their lives change forever. Up until now, David has managed to protect his identity from his dangerous past.

Strange things begin to happen at the Bowers’ home. Marcie finds her coffee pot in the dryer and her daughter’s lunch box out in the yard. Their dog disappears and mysteriously reappears later. A dead rat is discovered in their son’s Halloween bag. What is going on?

What is not initially evident is what Marcie and David did before they came to Hemingway Grove and how it affects their lives. There are many side characters who are deceptive, but they come across as believable and relatable, making it difficult for readers to identify the “bad guys.” Marcie begins to suspect David’s past might be holding secrets that she knows nothing about. As more and more happens, she finds that her own past is resurfacing — making her very uncomfortable.

Who is David Bower? A hero, a businessman or a murderer? Maybe Marcie doesn’t know her husband at all, and that scares her. She needs to know in order to protect her children. She needs to uncover the truth about David’s past before it’s too late.

The action moves quickly, with short, fast chapters that keep readers engaged. The book is full of lies, and guessing who is telling the truth is part of the fun. There are surprises and twists right up until the end, in true Patterson style. Revelations about David’s character are mind-blowing. Patterson fans have mostly given this book good reviews and overall the book is entertaining.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.