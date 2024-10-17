🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Northeast PA Quilts of Valor recently honored seven veterans of the United States military for their sacrifices made for their country.

An outdoor ceremony was held at the Plains Township Municipal Park’s pavilion.

Honored were:

• James Gallagher, Sugar Notch, joined the U.S Air Force in 1982. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX, followed by advanced training as a Fuel Specialist at Chanute Air Force Base, IL.

He was later based as part of the 452nd Bomber Wing, Plattsburgh, NY, readying combat operations in hot fueling.

He was honorably discharged in 1986. A year later, the honoree joined the U.S. Army’s 109th Field Artillery, Kingston.

A few months prior to his discharge, he was deployed to support Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 89th Military Police Brigade and honorably discharged in 2005.

• Charles Kalmanowicz, Swoyersville, joined the U.S. Navy in 1970, completing both basic training and a 16-week Radar training at Naval Station Great Lakes, IL.

The honoree completed a six-month tour of the Atlantic and Mediterranean oceans as a Radar Specialist on the USS Joseph Taussig.

Later, he served on the USS Paul 1080, a destroyer escort, headed to Viet Nam where they kept watchful eye on miles of coastline. Following his tour in Viet Nam, he served at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, FL where he was honorably discharged in 1974.

• Thomas Lynch, Plains Township, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. He completed basic training at Parris Island, SC, with advanced infantry training at Camp Geiger, NC.

Following a Mediterranean cruise aboard the USS Sandoval, the honoree was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division combat unit in Quang Tri, Viet Nam where he served for 13 months.

Returning to Camp Lejeune, he was honorably discharged in 1969. He later joined the Air Force National Guard in Willow Grove, PA, and served for 23 years in the 92nd Tactical Fire Squadron and honorably discharged in 1996.

• David O’Donnell, Plains Township, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1987. Following basic training at Parris Island, SC, the honoree completed infantry training at Camp Pendleton, CA.

His service took him to Japan, Korea, Philippines, Hong Kong and Honduras.

Additionally, he served in Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He returned to Camp Pendleton for two years prior to his honorable discharge in 1993.

• Michael Sanfilippo, Dallas, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964 and trained as a Radar Repairman at Kessler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS.

He served at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines; Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland and Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY.

The honoree also served in Bangkok, Thailand, during construction of a radar site at the Bangkok International Airport.

Honorably discharged in1971, he continued his service from 1974 through 1979 with the U.S. Army National Guard,109th Field Artillery, Kingston, and the 109th Infantry, Indiana, PA.

• Louis Sewell, Hanover Township, joined the U.S. Army in 1970 completing both basic training and advanced training in Personnel and Logistic Services at Fort Jackson, SC.

From 1974 to 1976, he was assigned to South Korea. The honoree was an instructor in Material Supplies at Fort Lee, VA, and later assigned to 2nd Support Command 394th Attachment in Stuttgart, Germany for six years.

He completed his military service while assigned to Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was honorably discharged in 1989.

• Albert Vrabel, Hanover Township, enlisted in the U.S. Army Airforce in 1948 (later to become the U.S. Air Force). The honoree attended basic training in San Antonio, TX and later was assigned as a Clerk at Clark Air Force Base, Philippines.

He also trained as a mechanic and served at the MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, FL.

He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Following the introduction of the honorees and sharing their military history with the many attendees, Becky Orlowski, chapter leader, noted the quilts, made by members of the NEPA Quilts of Valor, are an expression of gratitude to thank, heal and comfort veterans.

For information, e-mail nepaqov@gmail.com or visit the chapter’s Facebook page at Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.