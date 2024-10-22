🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger’s 2024 recipients of the Caring Award in honor of Susan M. Robel pose for a group photo with Greg Burke, MD, chief patient experience officer and Tanya Hepner, system director of patient experience and patient advocacy. From left to right: Tanya Beaver, Kristyann Blinn, Kylie Adams, Dr. Greg Burke, Joseph Winters, Geriann Slodysko, Karen Dal Santo.

Geisinger recently recognized 11 employees who go above and beyond in their dedication to patients at work and in the community with the Caring Award and the Nursing Scholarship Award in honor of Susan M. Robel.

“Improving the patient experience and making better health easier for everyone is at the forefront of what we do,” said Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “We applaud our recipients for their dedication to providing the highest level of care to our patients and for their service and advocacy inside and outside the workplace. We’re so grateful to have them as part of our Geisinger family.”

Created to honor the legacy of Sue Robel, Geisinger’s former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, the two awards are presented annually to recognize Geisinger employees’ commitment to providing the highest level of patient care and serving others in their roles at work and in the community.

The Nursing Scholarship Award in honor of Robel recognizes the significance of lifelong learning in nursing, and rewards those enrolled in nursing school who exemplify what it means to go above and beyond in providing patient care.

Scholarship recipients have demonstrated a continued commitment to meeting the highest standards of bedside care and treat patients with the utmost compassion and kindness.

Each recipient is awarded $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.

The Caring Award recognizes Geisinger employees who are dedicated to caring for others in the workplace and beyond. Like Robel, who defined collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all, these people demonstrate a steadfast commitment to serving others and are incredible advocates in our communities.They inspire others with their compassion, thoughtfulness and selflessness.

Nominated by their peers and selected by the award committee, winners receive $500 in cash and $500 to donate to their charity of choice.

The 2024 Nursing Scholarship winners are:

Ashley Brown, patient care technician, Geisinger Medical Center

Monique McLaughlin, nurse intern/extern, Geisinger Medical Center

Wendy Walters, registered nurse, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Claudia Rojas-Asenjo, certified medical assistant, CommunityCare Hazleton

Sherri Shady, registered nurse, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Melissa Williams, registered nurse operations manager, Geisinger Wyoming Valley

The 2024 Caring Award winners are: