Lawrence Robbins is an acclaimed trial and appellate litigator who incorporates his expertise into the riveting courtroom scenes in this book. The legal strategies used in the trial are mostly authentic, successfully engaging readers. This is a legal thriller with suspense, twists and courtroom intrigue. All of my favorite things.

Rob Jacobson is one of DC’s most powerful litigators. He is asked by John Cutler, better known as “Jack”, his lifelong best friend and former President of the US to defend him for the murder of his top aide and mistress Amanda. Although this would be the case of his lifetime, Rob is initially reluctant to take the case due to some obvious conflicts. Their friendship has managed to survive despite Jack stealing two women from Rob that he loved. Rob had previous relationships with Jack’s wife Jess as well as with Amanda, the victim. Even so, after Jack passes a lie detector test, Rob decides to defend him, believing in his innocence.

Rob and Jack both carry emotional scars from their youth. The intertwining pasts of these two men complicate the case. Rob was always in Jack’s shadow and was the brunt of cruel teenage jokes. They both endured hardships growing up and were abused by their fathers. Rob remembers when his bother Evan disappeared years ago and left him alone to deal with long buried secrets, past betrayals, and personal tensions that complicate his professional and emotional life.

Jack will not be easy to defend. He is an egotistical philanderer, enjoys unconventional sex, heavy drinking and has anger issues. His life is full of secrets that he really doesn’t want to reveal to the public. Rob feels overwhelmed as he devises a strategy to defend him. There is a mountain of evidence against Jack, so Rob decides to stack the deck with possible suspects such as Jack’s wife, Jess and even his daughter to create reasonable doubt. Jack’s testimony was captivating.

What will the jury decide?

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.