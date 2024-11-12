🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Experience Hendrix Tour, the only official multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s musical genius will appear at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The show is presented as part of the PNC Celebrity Series.

The F.M. Kirby Center performance will feature: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Marcus King, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Devon Allman, Noah Hunt, Ally Venable, Chuck Campbell & Calvin Cooke of the Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji, Dylan Triplett, Henri Brown, Chris Layton and Kevin McCormick

Ticket prices are: $69.50, $79.50, $89.50, $99.50, and $139.50, plus fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. There will be a Kirby Member presale on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org; ticketmaster.com; and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

About the show

The Experience Hendrix Tour — the only official multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix’s musical genius that made a triumphant return this year after a half-decade hiatus — has announced its 2025 edition.

The tour once again presents a diverse, star-studded lineup for next year and features select dates from Experience Hendrix Tour mainstays such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde (Pantera, Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), and Eric Johnson, as well as Devon Allman (Allman Betts Family Revival), Samantha Fish, and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. Marcus King is a first-timer for 2025 and is sure to bring a fresh, new energy to Hendrix’s timeless repertoire.

The 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour is sponsored by Marshall, Fender Musical Instruments and Dunlop. Marshall amps have long been associated with Jimi Hendrix and were his amplifiers of choice during his career. Fender is now celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, the guitar most often associated with Jimi Hendrix. Dunlop makers of gear and accessories, recently launched line of Authentic Hendrix ’68 Shrine Series of stomp boxes/effects pedals.

Visit www.experiencehendrixtour.com for artist lineups by date.