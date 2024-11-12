🔊 Listen to this

From left, first row: Ava Genetti and Diane Kim. Second row: Jeremy Davidheiser, Arham Mehran, Christina Chrin, Kendall Orozco, and Jennifer Novotney. Not pictured is Evan Polanco.

FREELAND – MMI Preparatory School held its Poetry Out Loud competition on Friday, Oct. 25. Six students competed, including sophomore Christina Chrin, senior Diane Kim, senior Kendall Orozco, junior Ava Genetti, sophomore Arham Mehran, and freshman Evan Polanco. Christina Chrin was announced as the winner on Monday, October 28. She is the daughter of Mr. Jeffrey Chrin and Dr. Tammy Chrin of Barnesville.

Christina Chrin will represent MMI at the regional competition, where she’ll compete against students throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna, Northwestern Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Eastern Wyoming counties. The advisors for the Poetry Out Loud competition at MMI are Dr. Jeremy Davidheiser and Mrs. Jennifer Novotney.

Poetry Out Loud is an annual event where students across the country as well as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are tested in dynamic poetry recitation. The program is designed to improve public speaking skills, build confidence, and teach students about literary history and contemporary life. Since 2005, more than 4 million students, 81,000 teachers and 20,000 schools have participated in Poetry Out Loud.