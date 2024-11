🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Pick up for Pasta for Paws II will take place at Gramma Aita’s Kitchen, 49 Broad St., from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a baked goods sale on site.

All chicken parmigiana with spaghetti meals are made from Gramma Aita.

The event is in conjunction with Rescue Warriors and Gramma Aita’s Kitchen.