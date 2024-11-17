🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Country icon Lee Brice will return to F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. to kick off his You, Me & My Guitar tour.

Ticket prices range from $50.50 to $110.50 plus fees. VIP add ons are $250 plus fees. You must purchase a ticket to the show to add on the meet and greet. No one will be admitted to the meet and greet without a ticket to the show.

$1 per every ticket sold will be donated to Where Words Fail, Music Speaks – Lee Brice and Family Charity Fund.

Tickets can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during their regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by calling 570-826-1100.

This show is presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.