WILKES-BARRE – 979X Twisted X-Mas starring rock superstar Daughtry will be held at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Dec. 5, with special guests Sleep Theory and Devour the Day.
$1 from every ticket will be donated to The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.
Ticket prices range from $40.50 to $90.50 plus fees. VIP and merch packages are also available.
VIP packages are available online only.
Tickets can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; or by calling 570-826-1100.
This show is presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.