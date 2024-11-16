🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – 979X Twisted X-Mas starring rock superstar Daughtry will be held at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Dec. 5, with special guests Sleep Theory and Devour the Day.

$1 from every ticket will be donated to The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA.

Ticket prices range from $40.50 to $90.50 plus fees. VIP and merch packages are also available.

VIP packages are available online only.

Daughtry Meet & Greet Experience

$315.50 and $305.50 plus fees.

Description of package:

• One (1) Premium Ticket

• Meet and greet and step and repeat photo with the band

• One (1) Collectible Tour Lithograph

• One (1) Exclusive Daughtry Merch Bundle

• One (1) Official VIP Laminate

Daughtry VIP Merch Package

$155.50 plus fees.

Description of package:

• One (1) Premium Ticket

• One (1) Collectible Tour Lithograph

• One (1) Exclusive Daughtry Merch Bundle

• One (1) Official VIP Laminate

Tickets can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; or by calling 570-826-1100.

This show is presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.