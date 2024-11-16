🔊 Listen to this

The Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #456, Olyphant, is collecting women’s and men’s clothing to be donated to local veterans.

The clothes, clean and wearable, are needed now for the fall and winter seasons. They will be collected every first, third and fourth Wednesdays only of every month at 410 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For information, call John at 570-906-5360.