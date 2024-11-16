🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) has received $900,000 in funding to develop a Regional Maternal Health Coalition (RMHC) in a 14-county service area within its existing footprint. Utilizing the CDC’s State Strategies for Preventing PregnancyRelated Deaths and principles of community engagement, MFHS will work to select, implement and evaluate the PA Maternal Mortality Review Committee’s (2024) recommendations for improving maternal health outcomes, promoting maternal health equity and reducing health disparities.

The goal of the project is to help improve care for pregnant women and babies by addressing maternal health issues at the local level through the creation and enhancement of regional coalitions.

“There is an increasing need for access to health care and support services for women, especially during pregnancy and during the postpartum period. We’ve seen the need for these kind of services for years, and it continues to grow,” said Maria Montoro Edwards, president and CEO. “This funding will have a tremendous impact on women and families in need. MFHS is focused on improving the health outcomes related to pregnant and postpartum mothers.”

To lead coalition activities, MFHS hired Project Coordinator London McPhatter, MPH, who will ensure the formation of activities to find and implement real solutions to high maternal morbidity rates especially among vulnerable communities. MFHS is uniquely positioned to deliver this program given the organization’s long-standing commitment to serving women, children, and families with programs that are proven to have a positive impact on maternal and child health outcomes.

The coalition will serve the 14 PA counties of Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Schuylkill, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

For information, call 1-800-367-6347 or visit www.mfhs.org.