HAZLETON — The 46th Annual American Cancer Society Telethon-Greater Hazleton is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts (PTPA), 212 W. Broad St.

The telethon planning committee announced the presenting sponsors for the 2024 telethon as Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services, Komatsu America Corporation, Lehigh Valley Hazleton Topper Cancer Institute, and Paul and Lisa DeAngelo and Family.

The committee is also seeking volunteers who can work in a number of capacities, including serving as announcers, television production team members, baking cakes, or sharing personal stories as cancer survivors.

“We know it’s all the people who have been generous in so many ways that have allowed us to come back to yet another telethon, each year.” explained Jane Dougherty, telethon chair. “We hope you’ll add your name as a donor or volunteer to make 2024 another success story. We look forward to you joining us as we are ‘Working Together in 2024, Sweeping Cancer Out the Door!’”

Those interested in volunteering should email Jane at dough@ptd.net.

To make a pledge, watch TV 35 and WYLN’s YouTube channel, go to the PTPA, dial 570-459-1212, or visit www.acsmove.org/hazleton.