DALLAS — Misericordia University’s Pauly Friedman Art Gallery will exhibit “The Other Side of Memory: Photographs by Luis C. Garza” through Jan. 10, 2025.

This exhibition of silver gelatin prints from the largely unpublished archive of Luis C. Garza’s shows peace and justice movements in the 1970s from East Los Angeles to the South Bronx and beyond. Garza is represented in the collections of the Sala de Arte Público Siqueiros, Mexico City, Mexico; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas; and the Gilbert Cárdenas Family Collection, Austin, Texas.

The gallery is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. Other hours and private tours are by appointment. Calling ahead is recommended. The gallery is closed Thanksgiving weekend and for academic holidays.