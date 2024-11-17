🔊 Listen to this

Dallas Rotary and Dallas Intermediate School have joined together to conduct a campaign to raise the funds to construct a Boundless Playground for children with special needs in the Back Mountain community. It will be located next to the existing playground on campus and will include sensory-inclusive equipment like drums and chimes, which will enable the children to enjoy activities that engage multiple senses, promote inclusivity and support cognitive and physical development.

It is estimated that the project will cost between $100,000 and $125,000, as it must be designed to meet the special needs of the children to ensure their safety and maximum development.

The campaign committee is requesting donations to the Dallas Rotary Boundless Playground Project, 13 Noble Lane, Dallas, PA 18612; or by go to the Dallas Rotary Facebook page and using the QR codes for PayPal or Venmo.