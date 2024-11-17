🔊 Listen to this

Kiel Eigen presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a donation of $3,500. This contribution was raised through his annual golf tournament, Tee Time for Kiel. From left are: Diana Pope-Albright, assistant vice president of rehab services, Allied Services; Cathy Guzzi, assistant vice president of rehab services, Allied Services; Kiel Eigen, Tee Time For Kiel; Bob Cole, senior vice president, Allied Services; and Jennifer Lutkowski, director of rehabilitation, Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital.