The holiday season in Hazleton kicks off with a series of joyful happenings, all part of the annual Hazleton for the Holidays celebration — a partnership between the City of Hazleton, CAN DO, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress (DHAP), the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, the Hazleton Art League, the Hazleton Public Library and the Hazleton LaunchBox Supported by Pasco L Schiavo.

This year’s family-friendly events, which span throughout the month of December, include Mayor Cusat’s City Hall Tree Lighting, Sunday Christmas Village events, and Sunday Santa Parades; CAN DO’s Community Christmas and CAN DO Community Park Tree Lighting; the Hazleton Public Library’s Character Story time Reading; the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Hazleton Holiday Mixer; the Hazleton Art League’s December Art Exhibition; DHAP’s Wassailfest & Downtown Hazleton Night Market; and more.

The first event in this year’s festivities is the Hazleton Holiday Celebration, which includes the Mayor’s City Hall Tree Lighting and the 31st Annual CAN DO Community Christmas, both set for Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Mayor’s tree lighting, which begins promptly at 5 p.m., kicks off the holiday season at City Hall, located at 40 N. Church St. While participating in the Mayor’s tree lighting, attendees are encouraged to grab a complimentary hot chocolate, served by students from Immanuel Christian School. Additionally, the Hazleton Public Library, located across the street at 55 N. Church St,, will hold a Character Story time Reading, featuring “Frosty the Snowman.”

Immediately following the tree lighting ceremony, the CAN DO Student Action Committee will host its annual CAN DO Community Christmas program at Christ Lutheran Church, located next to City Hall at 210 W. Green St. The event will feature musical performances from students across the Greater Hazleton Area including the Hazleton Area High School Jazz Ensemble, McAdoo Kelayres Elementary Middle School Chorus, Hazleton Area Cougar Crooners Vocal Jazz Ensemble, MMI Black Diamond Chorale and Heights-Terrace Third Grade Choir. After the concert, attendees can have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus and leave with refreshments donated by Keystone Job Corps and Niagara Bottling.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce invites its members, as well as their employees, co-workers, and guests, to attend the Annual Downtown Holiday Mixer. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hazleton Art League, located at 31 W. Broad St. Attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility, celebrate the holidays with other local businesses, and receive an advance viewing of the December Art Exhibition, “Reclamation: From Coal Dust to Hope” by Robert McCormick. While the event is free to attend, reservations must be made on the Chamber’s website.

The festivities continue on Friday, Dec. 6, with the 4th Annual CAN DO Community Park Tree Lighting. The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. at CAN DO Community Park, located at the corner of North Broad and Laurel streets in Downtown Hazleton. Guests can pay tribute to a living Nativity scene, hosted by Holy Annunciation Parish; enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate bar, served by the CAN DO Student Action Committee; listen to carolers and other festive music; and watch as Downtown Hazleton’s majestic 22-foot Christmas tree is lit aglow.

Also taking place that night is the opening of the Hazleton Art League’s December Art Exhibition, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., free photos with Santa at the Hazleton LaunchBox, sponsored by Amazon AVP1 and Pennsylvania State Police, and DHAP’s Annual Wassailfest & Downtown Hazleton Night Market, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. A beloved tradition, Wassailfest aims to bring people together to celebrate the holiday season with old-fashioned charm and promote local businesses, artisans and their items for sale. Attendees can purchase a collectible mug for $10 that serves as their ticket to complimentary tastings of unique beverages at participating businesses along Broad Street. Mugs can be purchased in advance by visiting Hazletonfortheholidays.com.

Businesses and artisanal vendors are encouraged to participate in the Wassailfest & Downtown Hazleton Night Market to showcase their products and offer unique beverages for the Wassailfest tasting. Interested businesses can contact CAN DO’s Economic Development Assistant, Ana Perez, at aperez@hazletoncando.com for more information on how to participate.

Additionally, the City of Hazleton will be hosting its Annual Santa Parades and Sunday Christmas Village on Dec. 8, 15 and 22. On these days, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be traveling along the streets of Hazleton and end their parade at CAN DO Community Park, where local vendors and artisans will be selling unique holiday gifts from 3 to 7 p.m. Photos with Santa will also be available each day starting at 5 p.m.

In celebration of the season, the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, presented by the DM Performing Arts Studio, will also have showings of “The Nutcracker Ballet” on Dec. 6, 7 and 8, followed by its annual holiday variety show, “Season’s Greetings From: PTPA,” on Sunday, Dec. 15 starting at 3:30 p.m. Information can be found by visiting ptpashows.org.

For more information on the City of Hazleton’s or Downtown Hazleton holiday events, contact Hazleton Parks and Recreation’s recreation director, Ali McKittrick, at amckittrick@cityofhazleton.org or CAN DO’s Marketing Communications Specialist, Miguel Polanco, at mpolanco@hazletoncando.com.

With a variety of activities, Hazleton for the Holidays promises to be a magical and joyous experience for all. Visit HazletonForTheHolidays.com, which will be a hub for all things holidays happening in the city this season.