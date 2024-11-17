🔊 Listen to this

The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar #4, hosted a Marian devotion rosary prayer service on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with music led by Ernie Pappa. The event was held at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of King’s College. Five decades of the rosary was recited along with chanted scriptural mysteries, Fatima prayers and Marian hymns. Prayer intentions were for continued success of the Order and to honor the Order’s Patroness: Our Lady of Fatima. First row: Ernie Pappa; Second row, from left: Marilyn Krall, Grand Scribe; Cathy Kennedy, Past Grand Commander; Donna Magni, Grand Commander; and Fr. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar Caravan #4; Third row, from left: Ada Magni, Supreme Director Region 2, Scribe of the Exchequer; Sharon Yale, Master of the Wardrobe; John Brzycki, Sentinel of the Tower; Maureen Roughsedge, Master of the Oasis; George Yatison, Historiographer; and Francis Kennedy, Immediate Past Grand Commander and Immediate Past Supreme Director Region 2.