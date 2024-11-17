🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Law & Library – Luzerne County Bar Association’s officers and executive committee members were sworn into office for 2024-2025 at their Annual Meeting at the Westmoreland Club. At the luncheon ceremony were: Joseph P.J. Burke, III, Esq., treasurer/secretary; Qiana Murphy Lehman, Esq., vice president; Cheryl A. Sobeski-Reedy, Esq., president; Peter J. Moses, Esq., executive committee; Laura C. Dennis, Esq., executive committee; Peter J. Adonizio, Jr., Esq., Young Lawyers division treasurer; Gerard W. Gaughan, Esq., Young Lawyers division president; Joshua J. Perry, Esq., Young Lawyers division secretary; Anthony G. Cardone, Esq., Young Lawyers division vice president and Jarrett J. Ferentino, Esq., executive committee. 2024 executive committee members Rachel D. Olszewski, Esq., and C. David Pedri, Esq., were absent from photo.