Allied Services announced Lopatofsky Auctions as a new major sponsor of Team Allied Services, contributing $15,000 to support children with disabilities at the Allied Services John P. Moses, Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers. The Lopatofsky family, known for their dedication to the local community and philanthropy, gathered at their business in Union Dale for a check presentation to celebrate their commitment.

Michael Lopatofsky, owner of Lopatofsky Auctions, has been a longstanding supporter of Allied Services. He has run the TCS New York City Marathon twice before with Team Allied Services. Through his efforts, he has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the organization, and this year, he’s stepping up once again to run the marathon and provide a significant sponsorship from his family business.

“Our family is proud to continue supporting Allied Services and the amazing work they do for children in our community,” said Michael Lopatofsky. “This year, with our sponsorship, we hope to make an even bigger impact on the lives of these kids who rely on the life-changing care provided by the John P. Moses Pediatric Rehab Centers.”

Lopatofsky Auctions, a family-owned business specializing in estate sales, auctions, and appraisals, is deeply rooted in the Union Dale area and serves customers across Pennsylvania. Their dedication to providing quality services has made them a trusted name in the auction industry. Now, they are extending that same passion to support charitable causes that benefit the local community.

The funds donated by Lopatofsky Auctions will directly benefit the John P. Moses, Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers at Allied Services, which provide essential therapies and support for children with complex disabilities. These centers offer specialized programs in physical, occupational, and speech therapy, using the latest rehabilitation technology to improve the lives of children in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Team Allied Services, a dedicated group of runners and supporters, is in its 15th year of raising funds for patients and residents served by Allied Services, a non-profit health system in NE and Central Pennsylvania. This year’s donations will help Allied Services continue to provide critical care to children with developmental and physical disabilities, ensuring they receive the therapies they need to reach their full potential.

For information about Lopatofsky Auctions, visit lopyauctions.com. For information or to donate to Team Allied Services, call 570-348-1407 or visit alliedservices.org/teamallied.