In 2021, a group of like-minded members of the community were determined to bring back togetherness, friendship, and the benefits of gathering.

People in the Wilkes-Barre area and beyond had been left feeling isolated after the COVID-19 crisis, months without a way to facilitate the “togetherness” that they longed for.

Gather made a quiet entrance- the creation of a Facebook page with an image. Introducing Gather Community Space, a new community center in downtown Wilkes-Barre; opening Fall 2021, stay tuned.

The caption? “Hello, we’re new here.”

Fast forward 3 years and Gather is no longer new here. Gather Community Space is located on the campus of the historic First Presbyterian Church at 97 S Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. Its downtown location makes it an easy walk from the colleges and high-rises and provides great access to public transportation to commuters who attend programming at Gather.

Gather Community Space offers a wide variety of free/low-cost programming, as well as programming offered on a “suggested donation” basis. Some of these are yoga, tai chi, Zen meditation, ballroom dance class, a facilitated drum circle for adults, diabetes prevention, cooking classes, and more.

Because of its modern commercial kitchen, Gather has also been a sought-after incubator site for new culinary businesses.

Gather Community Space is also proud to host ESL (English as a Second Language) classes that Jericho Community Center provides. The classes have been taking place at Gather for the past 2 years, and they are committed to continuing this relationship in the future.

Gather Community Space has done several renovation projects to improve facilities – including the impressive overhaul of their basement completed with the help of Leadership Northeast. That project included a dozen new tables, a mural donated by local artist Ursula Brozena, and enough toys to keep any child dreaming and creating. What did the Leadership group name themselves? In This To-Gather.

Over these 3 years, Gather has attended parades, held a Women’s History Month program honoring amazing local women, taught college students to cook, has had numerous read-ins of the works of Black writers, and has hosted a self-defense class for women. Board members of Gather Community Space have received diverse community awards.

Gather Community Space is in the process of hiring their inaugural Executive Director to accomplish even more in the community. To support the mission of Gather Community Space, submit your application, join a class, or learn more visit www.gatherwb.org or Gather Community Space on Facebook.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.