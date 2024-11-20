🔊 Listen to this

If you’re looking for a suspenseful, fast-paced read with dark academic vibes, “Society of Lies” is a standout choice. This gripping thriller explores privilege, ambition and the dangerous secrets that can lurk behind elite institutions.

The story centers on Maya, a Princeton alum who returns to her alma mater for her college reunion, eager to relive memories and celebrate her younger sister Naomi’s graduation. However, the joyous weekend takes a devastating turn when Maya learns Naomi has died under suspicious circumstances. Though the authorities label it an accident, Maya is certain there’s more to the story— and she’s determined to uncover the truth, even if it means exposing the shadows of her own past.

As Maya investigates, she discovers that Naomi followed in her footsteps by joining The Sterling Club, Princeton’s most prestigious and secretive society. This exclusive group promises unparalleled opportunities for its members but also comes with a sinister reputation— one Maya knows all too well. The alternating timelines between past and present unravel layers of mystery, revealing dark truths about both sisters and the club’s hidden machinations.

The narrative is engaging and atmospheric, steeped in the tension of its elite campus setting. While some twists were predictable, the revelations still packed a punch, keeping the pages turning until the very end. The parallels between Maya’s and Naomi’s experiences added depth to the story, exploring themes of ambition, betrayal and the cost of belonging.

With a compelling blend of intrigue and emotion, Society of Lies is a thrilling exploration of how far people will go to protect their secrets— and the deadly consequences of uncovering the truth. It’s a perfect pick for fans of dark academia and suspenseful mysteries.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.