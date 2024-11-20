🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Hilarious comedian Nick Swardson will bring his “Toilet Head” stand-up tour to Scranton Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Saturday , Nov. 23, in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The road to success has been a steady climb for comedian out of Minnesota, Nick Swardson. He first found success by writing “Malibu’s Most Wanted” for Warner Brothers and through his fan favorite features as Terry Bernadino in the hit Comedy Central series, “RENO 911”.

After catching the attention of Happy Madison Productions, Swardson became a fixture in the company. He found roles writing or co-writing and producing popular comedy projects such as “Grandma’s Boy,” “Benchwarmers,” and co-producing “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” with Adam Sandler and Kevin James.

Swardson also has performed in movies such as “That’s My Boy,” “Blades of Glory,” “30 Minutes or Less” and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” which he wrote, starred in, and produced.

His first CD/DVD, Party, on Comedy Central Records (produced by Happy Madison) went platinum. He followed that up in 2010 with his first one-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central, “Seriously, Who Farted?” and then his next special, “Taste It!,” premiered on the station in April 2015.

Nick co-starred in the animated film “Hell And Back” with TJ Miller, Bob Odenkirk, and Mila Kunis. Nick also co-starred in the most-watched movie on Netflix to date, “The Ridiculous 6” starring Adam Sandler and Will Forte, just to name a few more of the comedian, producer and writer’s important milestones.

Find tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3V2P1bz.