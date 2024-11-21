‘Love’s Light Abounds: A Holiday Celebration in Song’ set for Dec. 7, 8

Arcadia Chorale will present a holiday concert, ‘Love’s Light Abounds: A Holiday Celebration in Song,’ at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.

The concert is conducted by music director, Matthew Rupcich of Hawley.

These special concerts weave together the rich traditions of both Christian and Jewish holiday music, illuminating the universal themes of love, light and togetherness. The chorale will sing three selections with the text including “O Nata Lux de Lumine” (O Born Light of Light) by Renaissance composer, Thomas Tallis, and contemporary composers Martin Lauridsen and John Trotta.

The chorale will also perform two sacred motets, “Halelujah Haleli Nafshi Et Adonai” and “Elohim Hashivenu,” composed by Salamon Rossi, the first Jewish composer whose works were ever published. And concertgoers will hear two rousing Christmas Spirituals “Behold the Star” and “Rise Up Shepherd, and Follow!”

The group will also invite audience members to sing along with favorite Christmas carols during the family-friendly program.

The chorale’s season will continue with the 40th Annual Messiah Sing-Along at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton, and the two-day NEPA Bach Festival in March, before ending the season with a Pops concert in late spring.

For information, visit arcadiachorale.org or facebook.com/ArcadiaChorale.