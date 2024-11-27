🔊 Listen to this

Ruth Ware is the popular author of multiple suspense thrillers, and I have enjoyed several of them. “One Perfect Couple” was a hit with readers over the summer when visions of a tropical island were enticing. But what happens when paradise becomes a life-or-death challenge?

Set against the backdrop of a deserted island in the Indian Ocean, a new reality TV show is being filmed in what is meant to be a tropical paradise. Five couples will compete in an elimination competition to prove who is the perfect couple. And by the way, the winning couple may not be the same two people that came together.

Lyla is a PhD scientist who has been working on research which has reached a dead end, causing her to worry about her future career. Her boyfriend, Nico, is an aspiring actor waiting for his big break. When Nico is offered an opportunity to compete in a new reality TV show for couples, he talks a reluctant Lyla into auditioning with him for the show. After being selected, they are quickly whisked away to “Ever After Island” a beautiful tropical island in the Indian Ocean. Lyla feels that something is off right from the beginning. There is immediate tension among the couples. Lyla is feeling out of place and can’t wait to be eliminated and return home.

The first challenge leaves everyone rattled and angry, especially Nico, who came in last and has to leave the island. He is not a happy camper, to put it mildly, and Lyla’s plan of leaving first is out the window, but she doesn’t have time to worry about it because a violent overnight storm takes things from bad to worse. The couples are cut off from the mainland, deprived of their phones (being forced to turn them in), and unable to contact the crew who left the island at the end of the day.

Unfortunately, not everyone survives the storm. Cottages are wrecked, power is out, and, more importantly, there is a limited food supply as well as fresh water. Self-preservation becomes the focus. Each couple has their own story, and Lyla gets to know them as individuals. They all have their own reasons for coming to the island. When members of the group start disappearing, Lyla doesn’t know who to trust. Readers will be able to figure out what is happening and who is responsible. The question is how long can they hold out before help comes? And how many of them will be left alive?

This is more of a survival adventure than a psychological thriller. Touches of bullying and domestic abuse become part of the story with these dynamic characters. The ending comes quickly and is a little abrupt, but I was satisfied with it. For someone who didn’t want to be there, Lyla is a strong caring character that readers will like and respect. I was very engaged with the story and kept turning the pages making it a quick read.

There were mixed reviews for this book, and it may not be as thrilling as some of the author’s previous books, but I enjoyed it.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.