WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Head Start welcomed Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown to its Beekman Street Center on Oct. 22. Mayor Brown read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss to Classroom 12 and presented a proclamation for Head Start Awareness Month.

October is recognized as Head Start Awareness Month to highlight Head Start’s national commitment to breaking the generational cycle of poverty by providing access to critical early childhood education and support to families in need. Luzerne County Head Start has been a local leader in these efforts since the inception of the national Head Start program in 1965.

Established in 1965, Luzerne County Head Start Inc. is an income-based early childhood education program that provides comprehensive services to expecting parents, children from birth to age 5, and their families in Luzerne and Wyoming counties. To learn more, visit lcheadstart.org.