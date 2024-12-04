🔊 Listen to this

“The Blue Hour”

By: Paula Hawkins

Rating: 3/5

Paula Hawkins’ most popular book is probably “The Girl on The Train.” It is certainly my favorite even after reading her most recent novel, “The Blue Hour.” This is a difficult book to describe because it isn’t a thriller, but it is dark and eerie with complex and unlikable characters. It takes place on Eris Island off the coast of Scotland. The island has only one house with one inhabitant, and it is only reachable from the mainland 12 hours a day at low tide. This isolated location and haunting atmosphere provide the background for this dark and suspenseful tale.

The wild sea and the rugged landscape create a sense of unease and add to the tension of the story, which is about Vanessa Chapman, a famous artist whose unfaithful husband, Julian, mysteriously disappeared over twenty years ago. Grace, Vanessa’s friend and caretaker for years, is a solitary character who lived on the island with Vanessa and remains there on her own following Vanessa’s death.

A shocking discovery was made at an art gallery in London, where Vanessa’s artwork was displayed. One of her sculptures caught the eye of an expert who proclaimed that the bone in one of her sculptures was a human bone— not an animal bone. This brought attention to Vanessa’s life and artwork leading the gallery curator, James Becker, to visit Eris Island and speak with Vanessa’s estate executor, Grace. This is when the secrets of Eris Island begins to surface, and Vanessa’s life and reputation are questioned.

A strange friendship develops between Becker and Grace, who becomes more sinister as the story progresses. Becker has no idea that connecting with Grace would reveal tragic secrets that destroyed lives. Readers learn that more than one person disappeared while visiting Eris Island. Will Becker learn the truth before it’s too late?

The story explores the mystery of Julian’s disappearance, the truth behind Vanessa’s artwork, and the very strange relationship — and I mean strange — between Vanessa and Grace. It is told by Becker and Grace, with inclusions from Vanessa’s diary that gives readers insight into her character. It explores the dark side of human nature and the power of secrets.

I admit that I didn’t like this book very much. The storyline’s development is slow, the characters, especially Grace, are unlikable and difficult to relate to, and although the ending was predictable, it left unanswered questions. There was no escaping the darkness.

It won’t, however, stop me from reading Paula Hawkins’ next book.

If you are a fan of this author, you should read this book and decide for yourself.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.