Thomas Hartman, 16, and Julius Guizetti, 15, work on a coding program at the Wyoming Seminary STEM department.

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade who would like to learn or extend computer programming skills are invited to attend a special STEM Saturday at Wyoming Seminary’s “Hour of Code” event on Saturday.

The program will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wyoming Seminary Lower School, 1560 Wyoming Ave.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required and space is limited.

To register, email John Eidam at jediam2@wyomingseminary.org.

No previous experience in coding is required.

This event kicks off Wyoming Seminary’s participation in the international “Hour of Code” held around the world during Computer Science Education Week, the week of Dec. 9-15.

Wyoming Seminary students have been participating in the Hour of Code since its inception in 2013, building coding skills using tablets, laptops, and robots during Hour of Code week and in courses throughout the year.

Hands-on “unplugged” coding challenge activities have also been a part of coding instruction at Sem.