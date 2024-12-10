🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Comedian Mark Normand will play the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts as part of his “Ya Don’t Say” tour on Friday , Dec. 13 . The show begins at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $35 plus fees with VIP packages available online only, including a meet & greet with Mark Normand and a reserved ticket in the best available seating.

Tickets are now on sale at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about touring comedians in the humor scene.

Normand’s recent one-hour Netflix special, SOUP TO NUTS, has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its July 25 premiere. This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s “Out to Lunch” which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Stand Ups.

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had two Comedy Central specials, an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Mark is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and hosts his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

Learn more about Mark Normand at marknormandcomedy.com.