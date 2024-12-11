🔊 Listen to this

Alex Cross is alive and well in Patterson’s 33rd book in the “Cross” series. Dedicated fans who have read each book in the series have the advantage of knowing the dynamics between the characters and the integration of recurring events. The story builds on established relationships and previous events in the series. Still, Patterson provides enough new context for readers to enjoy this action-filled political thriller as a standalone novel.

Washington, DC, is gearing up for the inauguration of the newly elected president when three Supreme Court Justice candidates are murdered in different parts of the country. It appears they are targets of a serial killer. Who is behind these attacks, and what is the end game? Alex, who is now a consultant for high-profile cases, and FBI agent Ned Mahoney are called to get on the case and solve it before the inauguration. Easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Alex’s wife, Bree, and his former partner and best friend, Sampson, are continuing an investigation to find “M,” the leader of the dangerous vigilante group “Maestro,” a longtime nemesis who attempted to kill Alex and Sampson in the past. Looking for the location of “M” proves to be a dangerous course of action. In a blinding snowstorm, Bree and Sampson are kidnapped and disappear. Alex drops everything to go find Bree and Sampson, but his search culminates in his being captured as well.

Alex, Bree and Sampson have to fight for their lives, not only against Maestro, but also the unforgiving winter weather in a Canadian locale. The story moves quickly with plenty of action leading to an exciting climax. Alex and Bree are now aware their cases are one and the same. “M” wreaks havoc by targeting the judicial branch of the government in his quest to “clean things up.” Murder is an acceptable means to achieve his goals.

This book explores the corruption of power and justice, the fine line between vigilantism and legitimate law enforcement, the impact of technology on privacy and security and the enduring strength of family bonds and friendship. Patterson delivers the action that fans have come to expect, as well as featuring a heartwarming family that provides a balance to the narrative. Nana Mama, a favorite character known for her strength and vitality, continues to hold down the fort while Alex chases criminals. The emotional connection between the characters makes them believable.

The short chapters and familiar characters make for an engaging, easy read. It was fun for me to reacquaint myself with Cross, who is a warm and likable character. I enjoyed it and know other Alex Cross fans will too.

“Cross” is also a new crime thriller TV series on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels.

REVIEW

“The House Of Cross”

By: James Patterson

Rating: 4/5

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.