NANTICOKE – MMI Preparatory School sophomore Christina Chrin placed third at the regional Poetry Out Loud competition held at Luzerne County Community College on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Christina recited three poems in the regional competition: “Beautiful Wreckage” by W.D. Ehrhart, “Breakfast” by Mary Lamb, and “Confessions” by Robert Browning.

She is the daughter of Jeffrey Chrin and Dr. Tammy Chrin of Barnesville.

“Poetry Out Loud provides students with a remarkable opportunity to explore the power of language and performance,” said Theresa Long, MMI head of school. “We are so proud of Christina’s success and how beautifully she represented MMI at the regional competition.”

Christina won the school-level competition on Oct. 25 to advance to the regional level. At regionals, she competed against students throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna, Northwestern Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Eastern Wyoming counties. The advisors for the Poetry Out Loud competition at MMI are Dr. Jeremy Davidheiser and Jennifer Novotney.

“Christina’s dedication and poise in delivering such complex and emotionally resonant poems was excellent,” said Davidheiser, advisor. “Tina should be exceptionally proud of her performance, especially as a first-time performer and a sophomore! Her achievement at the regional level is a testament to her hard work and passion for literature.”

Poetry Out Loud is an annual event where students across the country, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are tested in dynamic poetry recitation. The program is designed to improve public speaking skills, build confidence and teach students about literary history and contemporary life. Since 2005, more than 4 million students, 81,000 teachers, and 20,000 schools have participated in Poetry Out Loud.