BACK MOUNTAIN

Carols By Candlelight Concert, “The Light & Love of Christmas,” 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 North Pioneer Ave., Shavertown. Enjoy festive singing by the church choirs and a “sweet” reception to follow. A freewill offering will be accepted.

A Labyrinth Walk will be hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Dec. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m, weather permitting. No reservations are required. Members will be on hand to offer guidance and information. Shoes are not worn while walking the labyrinth— please wear or bring socks. Finger labyrinths are also available for those with disabilities. 474 Yalick Road, Dallas. For more info, call 570-675-3859 or email stpaul@epix.net.

GREATER NANTICOKE

A Christmas Bag Day will be held at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall on Dec. 14, Bliss and Center streets, Hanover section of Nanticoke, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bags will be $5 for Christmas merchandise.

Christmas Hymn Sing Service & Fellowship, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek. All are welcome. More info, call 570-899-8073.

GREATER PITTSTON

Duryea Borough will hold a tire drop-off event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 Foote Ave., for residents only, not for businessses. Tires to be collected will be from cars, light pickup trucks, motorcycles, SUV and farm tractors only. Industrial or tractor trailer tires will not be collected. All tires must be clean, cannot be cut, should be free of water and mud, should be off rims and should not contain tubes. Limit is two (2) tires per household.

Cookie Walk at St. Michael’s Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, on Dec. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join us to create a sampler of homemade cookies in the lower level of the church hall. No entrance fee. Cookies weighed at checkout, $10/pound. There will also be Christmas baskets and gift bag raffles, along with complimentary hot chocolate.

Christmas Carol Concert on Dec. 29, 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston. Join St. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church Choir from Olyphant as they sing the Christmas carols of Eastern Europe. Concert-goers will have an opportunity to join in sing-a-long carols with the voices of parishioners from St. Michael, Pittston and St. Nicholas. There will also be a light social in the church hall after the event. Goodwill monetary offerings will also be accepted for medical supplies needed on the front line in Ukraine.

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Wyoming Free Library, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Wyoming Hose Company #2, located at 70 East 3rd St. in Wyoming. Dinner is eat-in or take-out and includes spaghetti, meatballs, sauce, salad and dessert. Tickets are $12 and available at the library. Those interested in supporting the Little Library with the Big Heart are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

Wyoming Free Library is hosting a raffle drawing for more than 20 LEGO kits valued between $16 and $300. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the library for $25 through Jan 27 and give the purchaser multiple chances to win. Drawings begin on Jan 28. Proceeds will benefit the library’s many children’s programs.

WILKES-BARRE

Live Nativity at Moving River Ministries Church, outdoors at 453 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with 28 actors and live animals. A 30-minute musical experience will be performed at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14. Parking available at PSC lot across from the church. Wilkes-Barre City Police will help monitor safe crossing. Admission is free.

North End Slovak Citizens Club will meet 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the club building, 635 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Wyoming Valley Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre. The band is conducted by Donald Williams, and the guest artist will be organist Canon Mark Laubach. On the program will be “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival;” “The Polar Express” and more. Admission is free, but a donation of non-perishable food for St. Stephen’s food pantry would be welcome.

Bear Creek Grace Chapel Guild welcomes all to its Christmas Candlelight Service, 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The chapel is located on Chapel Road off Route 115 in Bear Creek. Please join us for this non-denominational service in our beautiful wooden chapel.

The Osterhout Library’s December activities include all Christmas books in Carr’s Corner being $1 all month long, and a buy-one-get-one-free sale happening on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Central Branch.

KINGSTON/WEST SIDE

Christmas Eve Service at Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church, 688 Main St., Edwardsville, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with special music. Come and join us to welcome the Christ Child.

Chanukah Gelt Drop and Public Menorah Lighting, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 SJ Strauss Lane, Kingston. Hot cider and hot chocolate will be served. Thousands of chocolate coins will be dropped from a firetruck. All are welcome. Admission is free.

Exercise classes at Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston. Join us 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall for gentle movement and balance with a professional leader. Exercises include some standing (unless you are in a wheelchair), some sitting, no weights (unless you want them), no jumping, and no floor exercise. We are a small informal group who enjoy having fun while stretching gently. There are no membership fees, but donations are welcome. Please call 570-288-8434 for info.

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 644, Swoyersville, will hold a Homemade Chili Sale 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 12 at the Post. Stop in and enjoy a bowl of homemade chili along with a cold beverage. Eat in or take out available while supplies last.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Homemade holiday food sale will be held by St. John’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield. Homemade bread (with or without raisins) will be sold along with homemade nut, poppyseed, lekvar and apricot kolachi. Breads are $8, and kolachi are $12. Homemade cookies will be sold at $12/box. Sold on first-come, first-served basis. Homemade pirogies (frozen, uncooked) will be $12/dozen. The deadline for ordering baked goods is Dec. 19, and pirogies on Dec. 12. To order, call Mott at 570-335-2128 or the rectory at 570-876-0730. Pick-up will be on Dec. 23.

The Kris Kringle Christmas Market will be held on Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Olyphant. Many kinds of entertainment will be available, including a DJ, dancing, marching bands, petting zoos, a ‘Parade of Lights’, craft vendors, food trucks, other activities for children (Photos w/ Santa, face-painting, puppetry, balloon twisting and ornament crafting) and more. Door prizes and raffle baskets will be announced at 7 p.m.

Anthracite Holiday Klatsch to be held by the Anthracite Heritage Museum on Dec. 14, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m, at the museum in McDade Park, Scranton. Join us for an old-fashioned kaffeeklatsch with a holiday twist. Visitors can enjoy holiday crafts, live musical performances, and more. Admission includes holiday programming, museum exhibition hall, and 10% discounts in the store and for memberships. The museum opens at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 for youth (3-11), $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for members of the museum.

Clothing Drive being held for area Veterans, hosted by the Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #456. Clean and wearable clothes are needed for the winter season, and will be collected on Dec. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 410 Delaware Ave, Olyphant. For more information, call John at 570-906-5360.

Annual Christmas Cookie Walk will be held by Saint Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the parish hall, 317 Charles St., Old Forge. No preorders will be accepted. Cookie are homemade and include wedding, ricotta, thumbprint, pepper, chocolate chip, peanut butter kisses, nut rugalach and more. $10/pound.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Santa Claus will greet children inside the Mountain Top Historical Society’s Caboose on the corner of Rts. 437 and 309 on Sundays, Dec. 15, and 22, from noon to 4 p.m. Admittance is free.