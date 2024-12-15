🔊 Listen to this

Guided by its vision of delivering exceptional, innovative care for the next generation, PAK Pediatrics operates as more than just a pediatric practice—it serves as a dedicated partner in the community’s well-being. With a focus on compassion and a commitment to addressing the challenges families face, PAK Pediatrics launched PAK Provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle food insecurity and promote wellness through its “Food Is Medicine” model.

At the center of PAK Provisions is the Fresh Food Family Market, a monthly community food distribution event providing approximately 10,000 pounds of fresh produce and nutritious provisions to over 300 families. This initiative alone benefits several hundred children and adults each month, distributing an impressive 60 tons of food annually to more than 3,000 families and impacting over 8,000 individuals. To ensure ongoing support, PAK Pediatrics also maintains a Healthy Pantry at all its locations, offering essential provisions during business hours.

By addressing food insecurity, PAK Pediatrics goes beyond treating illnesses, focusing on building healthier futures for children and their families. As a partner agency of the CEO Weinberg Food Bank, the practice strengthens the community’s access to nutritious food, directly supporting the health and development of children in the region.

In addition to PAK Provisions, PAK Pediatrics enhances community connection through events and resources that promote family wellness and togetherness. These include festive gatherings like Cookies with Santa, Easter Bunny Egg Hunt, as well as Little Free Libraries at all office locations to encourage a love of reading, and breastfeeding support programs for new and expectant families. These initiatives reflect the practice’s dedication to meeting families where they are and creating opportunities for engagement and support.

The partnership between PAK Pediatrics and the Luzerne Foundation ensures that administrative aspects of the PAK Pediatrics Fund are managed efficiently, allowing the organization to prioritize its mission of compassionate care and impactful community outreach. This collaboration highlights the foundation’s commitment to empowering meaningful programs that create lasting change.

Through PAK Provisions and its broader community initiatives, PAK Pediatrics demonstrates how recognizing challenges and taking action can profoundly improve lives. By addressing food insecurity and fostering community connection, the practice is not only filling plates but also building a healthier, stronger community.

Community members inspired by the mission of PAK Pediatrics can contribute to the PAK Pediatrics Fund through the Luzerne Foundation’s Community Champion initiative. This support helps ensure these vital programs continue to thrive and make a meaningful difference.

